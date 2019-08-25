Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 35,899 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,899 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $98,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,481,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,312,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,867. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.89.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $6,681,197.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,264 shares in the company, valued at $13,575,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.12.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

