Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 65,724 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 985,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,724 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $109,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,582. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $103.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.