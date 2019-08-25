Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $93.57 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,612 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $93,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 44.2% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4,384.1% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 429,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.41. 9,224,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,165,321. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.74.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.