Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 41,725 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,725 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $127,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,040 shares of company stock valued at $37,121,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,808,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,724. The company has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.12. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.