Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,774 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.49% of Waters worth $69,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Waters in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Waters by 23.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 285.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Waters by 34.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.54.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $5.03 on Friday, hitting $204.96. 499,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,710. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.46 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

