Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,546 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Boeing worth $155,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 167.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 93.8% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $356.01. 10,943,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $199.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.20.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

