Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 80,000 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,185,000 after buying an additional 192,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,114,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 28,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 27,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 43,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.96. 14,973,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,319,534. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $148.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day moving average is $128.11.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.