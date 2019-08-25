Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $27.43 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $27,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,567. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $91.62 and a one year high of $113.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

