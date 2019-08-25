Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 297.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 455.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded down $3.53 on Friday, hitting $192.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,840. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.57. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $197.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total value of $372,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,393,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.