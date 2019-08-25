Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.41. 1,877,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 128.06%.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.37.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

