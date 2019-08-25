Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,147,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,081,000 after purchasing an additional 823,704 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $49,936,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 332.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 437,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 336,593 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 328,065 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,495,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279,644 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $137,830.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,812.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $495,777.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,010 shares of company stock worth $7,786,522 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

AMETEK stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.62. The stock had a trading volume of 916,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,324. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.14 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

