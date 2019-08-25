Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $64,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,444 shares of company stock worth $2,061,288. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,502. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.44.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.27.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.