Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,548. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $119.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average is $112.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

