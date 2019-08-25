Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

KO traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,573,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,777,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The company has a market cap of $233.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $1,519,687.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Murphy sold 84,400 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $4,219,156.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 133,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,412.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,761 shares of company stock worth $25,417,705. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

