Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNTA. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.23.

MNTA opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.41% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The company’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Anthony M. Manning sold 39,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $512,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $30,483.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,176 shares of company stock valued at $580,013 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,673,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,025,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,206,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,302,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 709.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 403,661 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

