MonetaryUnit (MUE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $296.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00027055 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003361 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 167,436,036 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

