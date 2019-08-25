Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of MNR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. 471,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,307. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $17.51.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 6.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

