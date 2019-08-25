Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Receives $203.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $1,488,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,231,097.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 55,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $10,099,551.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,243,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $19,615,656 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.40. 632,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,557. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Moody’s has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $220.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 266.42% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

