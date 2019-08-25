Morpheus Labs (MITX) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Liquid and FCoin. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $8.07 million and $1.12 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00253366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.01293235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00094108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.