Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks,

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mountain Province Diamonds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPVD opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 million, a PE ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ:MPVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mountain Province Diamonds will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Province Diamonds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,120,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

