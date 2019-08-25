Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altaba were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altaba during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altaba during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Altaba during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Altaba by 51.0% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altaba during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AABA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altaba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:AABA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,653,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,188. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.53. Altaba Inc has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $79.18.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

