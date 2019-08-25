Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Invests $2.61 Million in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YY by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in YY by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in YY by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in YY during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in YY by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

YY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.54. 971,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. YY Inc has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $88.85.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). YY had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that YY Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YY. Zacks Investment Research raised YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on YY from $98.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on YY in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.10 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. YY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.90.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

