Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Invests $5.97 Million in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 129,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Yum China by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Yum China by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $46.07 to $56.06 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.65.

In other Yum China news, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,035,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,448,738.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.