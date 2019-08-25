Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 8,000 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for about 1.6% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Twilio worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 335.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $7,949,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.6% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 125,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,214,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $132,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total transaction of $2,981,397.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,933 shares of company stock worth $20,834,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.96. 2,729,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,542. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.77.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.38.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

