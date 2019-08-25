Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,434,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,420 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 6.37% of Natera worth $122,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Natera by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Natera by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Natera by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.32. 777,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,871. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. The business had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $25,608.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,112.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 98,996 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,266,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,261 shares of company stock worth $12,516,321 in the last three months. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

