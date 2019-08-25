National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Purchases C$11,316.45 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Raymond Bachand bought 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.17 per share, with a total value of C$11,316.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$106,863.99.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$60.38. 783,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,682. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$54.37 and a 1 year high of C$65.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.41.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.79 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5400005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NA. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

