NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,543,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 383,683 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 6.28% of NCR worth $234,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCR. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 181,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 139,136 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after buying an additional 58,772 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark set a $40.00 target price on NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NCR traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.49. 957,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.61. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.