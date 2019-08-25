NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF) & ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Head to Head Analysis

NicOx (OTCMKTS:NICXF) and ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ANDRITZ AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NicOx does not pay a dividend. ANDRITZ AG/ADR pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NicOx and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NicOx $20,000.00 7,330.88 -$21.09 million N/A N/A ANDRITZ AG/ADR $7.12 billion 0.51 $262.17 million $0.52 13.46

ANDRITZ AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NicOx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NicOx and ANDRITZ AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NicOx 0 0 1 0 3.00 ANDRITZ AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NicOx and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NicOx N/A N/A N/A ANDRITZ AG/ADR 3.41% 16.87% 3.16%

Risk & Volatility

NicOx has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANDRITZ AG/ADR beats NicOx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NicOx

Nicox S.A., an ophthalmic company, researches, develops, and markets therapies that target various ophthalmic conditions in France and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes VyzultaTM, an intraocular pressure-lowering treatment; and NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating candidate to treat glaucoma, as well as stand-alone NO donors for specific applications in ophthalmic diseases. It also develops ZERVIATE, an eye drop formulation of cetirizine for allergic conjunctivitis; NCX 4280, an ophthalmic solution that targets morning ocular congestion; and NCX 4251, a patented formulation of fluticasone propionate to treat blepharitis. The company has collaborations with Bausch + Lomb, Astra Zeneca, Merck, Pfizer, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as well as Novaliq GmbH. Nicox S.A. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Valbonne, France.

About ANDRITZ AG/ADR

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production and processing of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; biomass, steam, and recovery boilers for power generation; gasification plants; flue gas cleaning plants; systems and plants for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides presses, automation solutions, dies, process know-how, and services for the metal forming industry; coin minting technology; and system solutions for the aerospace industry and rail transport, as well as for manufacture of large pipes. It also supplies lines for the production and processing of cold-rolled strip made of carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous metals; turnkey furnace systems for the steel, copper, and aluminum industries; burners and refractory products; and welding systems for the metal working industry. The Separation segment offers mechanical technologies for solid/liquid separation, such as centrifuges, filters, screens, thickeners, separators, and thermal technologies; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. The company operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. Andritz AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

