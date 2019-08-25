Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,009,671 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.01. 24,352,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,984,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Danske upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Santander upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.