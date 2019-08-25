Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NPI shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$30.50 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NPI stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.15. 292,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,446. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$19.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.85. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.94%.

In related news, Director John Wycliffe Brace sold 121,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.52, for a total value of C$3,102,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 502,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,809,946.43.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

