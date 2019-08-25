Northland Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Northland Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

“We continue to wait for a definitive breakout in key categories in terms of growth. In fairness, Medtronic continues to improve operational efficiencies.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Medtronic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.55.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $109.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $1,056,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

