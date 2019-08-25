Nucleus Vision Trading Up 17.9% Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, IDEX, Bittrex and Zebpay. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $7.99 million and $1.51 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.68 or 0.04866633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00045944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,837,923,023 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, WazirX, BITBOX, Bittrex, Koinex, Zebpay, Binance, Bitbns, Bitrue, Huobi, Upbit, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

