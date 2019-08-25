Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nucor by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,084,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after buying an additional 687,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,607,000 after buying an additional 506,988 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 4,741.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 393,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after buying an additional 385,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 429,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after buying an additional 337,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.95. 1,610,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,940. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

In related news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 7,214 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $406,292.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,100,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,081,909.41. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 475,921 shares in the company, valued at $26,827,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

