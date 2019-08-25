Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.43 Million

Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report sales of $486.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.00 million and the highest is $606.60 million. Oasis Petroleum reported sales of $546.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OAS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

NYSE OAS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.01. 11,458,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,710,810. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, CEO Thomas B. Nusz bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,830,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,716.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid bought 45,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 105,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,666. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,523,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $119,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,789 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $18,431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after buying an additional 209,432 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

