One68 Global Capital LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)

One68 Global Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 147.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,944 shares during the quarter. First Data comprises approximately 4.9% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. One68 Global Capital LLC’s holdings in First Data were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Data by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after acquiring an additional 332,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Data by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,704,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after acquiring an additional 232,179 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in First Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in First Data in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

FDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Data from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

In related news, insider Michael K. Neborak sold 111,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $2,978,108.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,715.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDC remained flat at $$31.69 during trading hours on Friday. First Data Corp has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.93.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Data had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

