Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.38 ($42.30).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSR shares. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Independent Research set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

OSR traded down €0.27 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €36.63 ($42.59). 437,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.50. Osram Licht has a one year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a one year high of €79.42 ($92.35).

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

