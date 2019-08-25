Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 443,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

