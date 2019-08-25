PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAGS. ValuEngine cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $354.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $60,000. Catamount Wealth Management bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $66,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $125,000.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

