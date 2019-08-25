ParallelCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $433,818.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00013669 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $433,818.00 and $894.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00718459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00015832 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

