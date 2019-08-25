Pareto Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,556.00 (PARETO)

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Pareto Network has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pareto Network token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN, IDEX and DDEX. Pareto Network has a market cap of $447,761.00 and approximately $2,556.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.85 or 0.04883292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00045996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Pareto Network Profile

Pareto Network (PARETO) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,337,840 tokens. The official message board for Pareto Network is blog.pareto.network. The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pareto Network is pareto.network. Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pareto Network Token Trading

Pareto Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pareto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pareto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

