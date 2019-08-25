PARETO Rewards Market Cap Hits $1.19 Million (PARETO)

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One PARETO Rewards token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. PARETO Rewards has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $107.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded up 581% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.28 or 0.04932779 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00047438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PARETO Rewards Profile

PARETO Rewards (CRYPTO:PARETO) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,059,682 tokens. The official website for PARETO Rewards is pareto.network. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PARETO Rewards is blog.pareto.network. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork.

Buying and Selling PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARETO Rewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

