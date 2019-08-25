Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 387,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $74,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 143,385 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Facebook by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 491,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,893,000 after purchasing an additional 243,549 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,972,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,244,000 after purchasing an additional 163,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,354,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,590,069. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.38 and its 200-day moving average is $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,337,995 shares of company stock valued at $248,254,692 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

