Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 496 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after buying an additional 2,596,269 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,635,000 after buying an additional 2,571,626 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after buying an additional 2,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,019,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,911,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. 20,323,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,302,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

