Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 39,914 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,914 shares during the period. Barnes Group accounts for about 11.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.97% of Barnes Group worth $27,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.24. 113,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $72.70.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.29 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on B. ValuEngine lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $51,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $103,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.