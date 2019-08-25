Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.74.

NYSE MO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $46.41. 9,224,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,165,321. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

