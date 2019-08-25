Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,870. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $164.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

