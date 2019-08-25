Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 106,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 61,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,347. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

