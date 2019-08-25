Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Paylocity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paylocity from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.59. Paylocity has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $111.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.51 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 11.57%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $6,427,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,691,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $757,690.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,844 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 136.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 38.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 136.4% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Paylocity by 588.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

