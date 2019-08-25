Peerplays Price Up 45.9% Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $201,391.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00008123 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00258647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.01318433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00095243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

