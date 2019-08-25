Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 202,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $214,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,407.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $114,882.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,702.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,706. 52.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth $20,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 75,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

